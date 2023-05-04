UP Cebu reverts to online classes due to rising cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY — The University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) has shifted back to online classes due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a memorandum dated May 3, 2023, UP Cebu Chancellor Leo Malagar said the state university would hold classes virtually from May 4 to May 11.

Malagar said they are taking immediate action to protect the health and safety of the university’s community.

He said exceptions to the online classes include those needing access to studios or laboratories and the High School program.

“These select classes will continue to be conducted on campus while adhering to the stringent safety protocols,” Malagar said.

Campus access remains unrestricted, and all services will remain available throughout the period, including using the library.

Observing proper health protocols, however, is being enforced.

All classrooms will also be thoroughly disinfected to ensure a safe learning environment upon return, Malagar said.

As of April 24, the Department of Health in Central Visayas reported a total of 131 new COVID-19 cases in the region, which includes Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

The hospital utilization rate in the region, however, remains low at 23.8 percent.

RELATED STORIES:

DOH says rise of COVID-19 positivity rate in PH already expected

COVID cases still rising but alerts may be lowered – DOH

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP