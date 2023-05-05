Busy weekend in Mandaue for fiesta celebration

CEBU-Philippines—Several activities are lined up on the weekend in line with the fiesta celebration in Mandaue City on May 8.

First up will be the Miss Mandaue coronation night to be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Friday, May 5.

Twelve candidates will be competing in the pageant night that starts at 6 p.m.

Among the judges of the pageant is Cebuana beauty queen turned lawyer Eva Psychee Patalinjug.

On Saturday, May 6 will be the Panagtagbo Festival.

The street dancing will start from AC Cortes Avenue to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, where the grand showdown and the Panagtagbo Festival Queen will be held.

The parade will start at 3 p.m.

Eight cluster barangays will participate in the festival. Each cluster is consist of three to four barangays of the city.

Panagtagbo Festival is inspired by the translacion or the meeting of the images of the Sto. Niño, Our lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

There is also a Food Park at the Heritage Plaza featuring favorite street foods. This will run until Saturday, May 6. A carnival is also put up in several places in the city for the fiesta celebration.

