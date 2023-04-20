Mandaue prepares several activities for Mid-Year Cultural Summit

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A few new activities will be held during this year’s Mandaue City’s Mid-Year Cultural Summit.

During the launching of the cultural summit on Wednesday, April 19, it was revealed that the new activities that will be conducted are the Vispop concert, Airsoft Cup, Bon Odori, bike race, motocross, karetedo competition, and drum and bugle corp competition. There will also be a concert featuring Parokya ni Edgar and Sponge Cola.

“[These are] new activities that we wanted to introduce to Mandauehanons, not just Mandauehanons but also to the world,” said Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC).

“[This is to make it] more fun this year. For example, the Japanese who will participate in the Bon Odori, it’s always nice to feel that we will learn more another culture and we will exchange [learnings]. It’s more on culture and heritage experience. There are also a lot of sports events. We mixed everything so that everybody can participate,” said City Counilor Jennifer Del Mar, executive chairperson of mid-year cultural summit 2023.

At least P15 million from the city government and stakeholders was allocated for the celebration, which ends May 28, said Cabahug.

The highlights of the activities include the Miss Mandaue pageant that will be conducted on May 5, Panagtagbo Festival Queen on May 6, and Reina de Mandaue on May 9. All of these will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

For the first time, the Reina de Mandaue will be featuring a deaf-mute candidate.

Linzy Del Mar from Cebu City, using sign language, explained that she is joining the pageant to be an inspiration to other deaf-mutes.

Other activities are Sotero Cabahug Day, LOMA night market, Mandaue Food Fair, Mayor’s Cup, CDRRMO Day, Department of Education Night, Mandaue Idol, Musical and Appreciation Night.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, in his message delivered by Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, said that the launching of the mid-year cultural summit with the theme “Bridging Cultures and Uniting Communities for a More Progressive and Resilient Mandaue” is a testament of the city government’s desire in promoting unity, diversity, and resiliency.

