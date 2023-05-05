Tulfo seeks Senate probe on ‘costly’ steps in getting driver’s license

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | May 05,2023 - 04:11 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Raffy Tulfo filed a resolution seeking to investigate the “costly” procedures in securing a driver’s license from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The lawmaker described the method as “anti-poor.”

“There have been issues with the process of obtaining driver’s licenses, particularly the requirement to take a Theoretical Driving Course and Practical Driving Course with an LTO-accredited driving school,” Tulfo’s resolution read.

Applicants who take the theoretical and practical driving courses for light vehicles supposedly pay P5,000.

Applicants taking the same courses for motorcycles reportedly shell out P3,500.

Applicants who take the theoretical and practical driving courses for light vehicles supposedly pay P5,000.

Tulfo has also promised to find out the reason behind the shortage of plastic cards used for the license.

The senator visited the LTO branch in Diliman, Quezon City.

The office is considering the printing of licenses on paper, in the absence of the cards.

The office is considering the printing of licenses on paper, in the absence of the cards.

“There is a need to ensure that the process is streamlined, affordable, cost-efficient, and impenetrable to fixers,” Tulfo said.

