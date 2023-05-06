Consolacion Black Sharma, GM Seafront Splashers win opening matches in PSL U-18 Visayas Leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Consolacion Black Sharma and the GM Seafront Splashers won their opening matches in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas Leg which kicked off on Friday night, May 5, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Consolacion Black Sharma edged Sidlak Danao, 72-69, while GM Seafront Splashers defeated the Basak Where I Belong, 95-89.

Black Sharma’s Rafael Fifth Arradaza who is also a player from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles led his team with 21 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Maglasang had a double-double performance of 15 points, and 12 rebounds to back up Arradaza.

John Carlo Sabroso added 11 points, while two other Magis Eagles Miguel Dosayla and Philip Brandon Sainz scored eight and five points, respectively for the Black Sharma.

Harrold Kim Puno had 15 points, and 10 rebounds in Danao’s losing efforts. Rasjay Esperat added 14, and Paolo Gera had 13.

The Black Sharma survived nine deadlocks and multiple lead changes. They trailed 31-34, at halftime and tied the game at 47-all in the third period.

Not to be outfought, Esperat sank a triple to regain the lead, 50-47, for Danao.

However, the Magis Eagles-backed Black Sharma uncorked an 8-2 run which resulted in a 55-52 lead heading into the fourth period.

Sainz and Arradaza nailed back-to-back three-pointers, while Dosayla sank a jumper during that scoring run.

Consolacion then held off Danao’s numerous rallies for the close win.

Meanwhile, Khian Zyren Panerio led the Splashers with 23 points paired with five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in their victory against Basak Where I Belong.

Carmelo James Cabalhug scored 21 points and dished out 12 assists in Basak’s losing effort. /rcg

