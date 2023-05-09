Airspace shutdown in PH on May 17: No flight disruptions in Mactan-Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good news for passengers from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The scheduled airspace shutdown in the Philippines will not affect flights departing and arriving MCIA.

The GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in a statement sent to members of the media, said there will be no flight disruptions this May 17 as the country’s airspace will go offline for two hours.

“We will operate as per normal,” said Edilyth Maribojoc, head of GMCAC Corporate Affairs.

No flights will be allowed to take off this May 17, from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., to give way for Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (Caap) scheduled maintenance for its air traffic system.

MCIA, on the other hand, has been implementing a daily runway closure from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Mactan-Cebu airport is the country’s second busiest gateway, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila.

In an earlier statement, Caap said that the corrective maintenance activity would be conducted at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) to repair the Automatic Voltage Regulator, replace the Uninterruptible Power Supply, and upgrade the Air Traffic Management System A/B power supply.

This facility houses the Communications, Navigations, Surveillance / Air Traffic Management system, which manages and supervises the air traffic activities within the Philippine Flight Information Region. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

PH airspace to shut down for 6 hours on May 17

Airlines asked to prepare as PH airspace shuts down for 6 hours

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP