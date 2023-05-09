NBA: Miami takes commanding 3-1 lead against New York

By: Reuters - CDN Digital | May 09,2023 - 10:02 AM
NBA Miami

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat celebrates hitting a three-point shot against the New York Knicks during game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Kaseya Center on May 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Photo by Eric Espada / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

(UPDATED) The Miami Heat inched closer to a seat in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals after beating the New York Knicks, 109-101, in Game 4 of their conference semis matchup on Monday, May 8 (Tuesday, May 9, Philippine time) at the FTX Arena in Miami.

The Heat now have a commanding  3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jimmy Butler once again led the Heat with 27 points while big man Bam Abedayo added 23.

Jalen Brunson had 32 for the Knicks.

The winner of this series faces the winner of the Boston-Philadelphia matchup.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said his team was now reaping dividends from their resilience forged in the regular season, when they were forced to battle through the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

“We found the value in the grind of the regular season, the grind and the struggle,” Spoelstra said.

“Without that struggle — where we had to find different solutions to win, with different guys stepping up for these kind of moments — if we didn’t do that in the regular season you have zero chance to be able to do that in the playoffs.

“There’s nothing easy about the regular season, and nothing easy about the postseason. But if you can come to grips with that it can make you collectively stronger.”

TAGS: basketball, Miami, NBA, New York, playoffs
