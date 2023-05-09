Caohagan officials, workers test negative for drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Some 43 Barangay Caohagan officials and workers tested negative in the drug test conducted by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP.

Lao said that the activity was conducted, together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other members of the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program, for the reevaluation and reassessment of the Drug-Free Barangay status of Caohagan.

“Para ni sa atong data analysis for the retention of the drug-free status sa Caohagan,” Lao said.

Due to this development, Lao said that he will recommend to the Regional Oversight Committee to retain Caohagan’s Drug-Free status.

Caohagan is an islet Barangay of Olango Island and the only drug-free barangay in Lapu-Lapu City.

Caohagan Barangay Captain Ranilo Abayan also urged his constituents to always cooperate in monitoring, especially those who will visit the island since Caohagan is one of the top tourist destinations in the city.

“Dili ta mosugot nga masudlan ta kay ugaling dunay usa makasulod, ug dunay mag-positive nato ani sa drug test, maka-affect na sa barangay,” Abayan said.

In March, a drug-free barangay marker was installed in the islet.

Aside from Caohagan, Lapu-Lapu City’s drug-cleared barangays are Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, and Sabang on Olango Island and Subabasbas on the mainland. /rcg

