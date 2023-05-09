BI intercepts 4 holders of fake certificates in Cebu, Clark

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has intercepted four individuals with fake Commission on Filipinos Overseas-Guidance and Counseling Program (CFO-GCP) certificates at the Clark International Airport and Mactan – Cebu International Airport prior to departure.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval on Tuesday said two were intercepted last week while the other two were intercepted on Monday.

Sandoval said the CFO-GCP certificate is a requirement of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for those traveling overseas to meet or marry their foreign spouse or partner.

“Sa nakaraang linggo nakapagrecord na tayo ng dalawang biktima but very fresh, kahapon lamang, there are another two victims na na-intercept ng ating mga tauhan sa mga paliparan,” she said in a public briefing.

(In the past week, we intercepted two victims but just yesterday we intercepted another two in airports.)

“Nakikita natin that it’s really increasing at mukhang marami-rami tayong mga kababayan na naloloko,” Sandoval added.

(We can see that it’s really increasing and it looks like many of our fellow Filipinos are being scammed.)

“So it’s obvious that they’re trying to use different airports para po makaalis itong mga naloloko po nilang biktima,” the BI official said.

(It’s obvious that they are using different airports for the departure of the victims.)

The victims have been turned over to the IACAT, which will assist them in filing cases against their recruiters and fixers.

Sandoval advised those interested in getting their certificates to apply at cfo.gov.ph and not rely on fixers.

“We also have CFO representatives sa ating mga paliparan na siyang nagve-verify kung mayroon tayong nakita na kaduda-duda doon sa certificate nila,” she said.

(We also have CFO representatives at airports who can verify if there are irregularities in their certificates.)

