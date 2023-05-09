Mandaue City College given until June 30 to reapply for COPC

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City College (MCC) is given until June 30 this year by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to reapply for the Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) to be able to offer free tuition again.

The COPC is needed for CHED’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) for free tuition.

Mandaue City College was one of the local universities and colleges delisted in 2022 by CHED after it failed to comply with the requirements under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

MCC Administrator Dr. Lilybeth Mayol said that they did not reapply because they have yet to complete the requirements.

Mayol said that the hiring of additional plantilla positions for instructors is ongoing. Currently, MCC has about 70 instructors but only 10 were regular employees.

Mayol is confident that they can reapply before the deadline and that the application will be approved.

She said that aside from hiring instructors which is emphasized by CHED, the school’s facilities were also improved by the city government.

The tuition fees were shouldered by the city government since last year. The school has 2,200 students.

MCC’s first application for the UniFAST was in 2019 when it was granted the free tuition program. The school’s tuition is about P5,000 per semester. /rcg

