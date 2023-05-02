BI to deport 2 foreigners arrested for violation of immigration laws

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has ordered the deportation of two foreigners arrested on separate occasions for allegedly violating Philippine immigration laws.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BI said Harwinder Singh, a 33-year-old Indian national, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 on April 25, while Barry Lee Jordan, a 48-year-old American national, was nabbed in his partner’s residence in Carcar City, Cebu, on April 28.

BI said Singh and Jordan are detained at its detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation.

Jordan, according to the bureau, reportedly arrived as a tourist on Dec. 27, 2015, and has since been overstaying in the country.

“It was learned that Jordan was not able to present any travel document when confronted by the arresting team, thus, he will also be deported for being an undocumented alien,” BI said.

Jordan is also being considered a threat to the community after videos of him on YouTube allegedly threatening a bartender with a knife circulated, it added.

Meanwhile, BI said Singh was arrested after it was found that his Philippine visa was fraudulent.

“[Singh] was about to board a flight to New Delhi when the immigration officer who processed him doubted the authenticity of the Philippine entry visa that is pasted on his passport. Examination conducted by the BI’s forensic documents laboratory confirmed that the said visa is counterfeit,” BI said. — Aliah Gumasing, INQUIRER.net trainee

