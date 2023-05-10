Cebu City to start implementing the use of motorcycle lanes at SRP 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Motorcycles will soon be permitted to travel through the South Road Properties (SRP) only through designated motorcycle lanes at the right-most part of the expressway.

Cebu City Transportation Management and Coordination (TMC) Board and lawyer Rico Rey Francis “Koko” Holganza told CDN Digital that this move is done to minimize accidents involving motorcycles, which have become rampant in the past months.

Last April 29, 2023, Rodulfo Enterina Jr., a former PBA player, died after he was run over by a trailer truck when he was thrown off his motorcycle after he lost control of his vehicle while cruising at the SRP.

“This has always been my proposal way back [in] July 2022, wala lang na implement. I’m glad it was brought up again even if this only covers for now just one corridor,” he said.

Holganza said the TMC Board approved the Motorcycle Lane resolution on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Since this is still a pilot implementation of the plan to implement the use of the right-most lanes for motorcycles on all roads in Cebu City, the implementation will not include the N. Bacalso to [the] MJ Cuenco corridor yet.

But the implementation of the use of motorcycle lanes at the SRP will be done as soon as possible, Holganza said.

“As soon as ma-complete nato ang signages ug public advisory on this, we will implement asap,” he said.

Holganza said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the TMC board are still fabricating the signages that will be placed at the SRP to guide motorists.

The plan is to actually implement the use of motorcycle lanes from Talisay City in the south and Mandaue City in the north.

Once implemented, motorcycle riders may only leave their designated lane for an inner lane if they are executing a legal left turn.

“Hopefully, doing this will minimize accidents along these major roads,” Holganza said.

Of the 2,132 vehicular accidents within the city recorded from January 1 to March 31, 2023, a total of 239 accidents occurred at the SRP. /bmjo

