CCTO to motorcycle riders: Use right-most lane to avoid accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorcycle riders will now be asked to use only the right-most lane of Cebu City roads.

And to make sure that they are reminded of the policy, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said they are putting up road signages to guide the motorists.

Signages will be installed first in roads at the South Road Properties, according to CCTO Executive Director Paul Gotiong.

“We will soon be having to start from SRP, naa tay mga signs diha nga “Motorcycles use the right-most lane.” Ato nang ihinay ihinay og pintal para mag guide siya. Although this is still a pilot project, we cannot enforce it [immediately], but we will try to educate the people nga adto lang sila didto because it is also part of road safety,” he said.

Implementing the right-most lane policy for motorcycles is also part of CCTO’s effort to come up with unified and interconnected motorcycle lanes just like what is now being adopted by their counterparts in the neighboring cities of Mandaue in the north and Talisay in the south.

Earlier, members of the Cebu City Transportation Committee met with representatives from the Mandaue City’s Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and the City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA) to discuss the possibility of adopting the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway’s (CCLEX) blue lanes or the intended lanes for motorcycles.

Adopting this is also seen as a measure to prevent accidents, especially those involving motorcycles, from happening.

Since bicycle riders are only able to use half of their designated lanes, Gotiong said, the other half might as well be shared with other “smaller types of vehicles” like motorcycles.

Gotiong said they decided to use part of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) that connects to Talisay City in the south, Mandaue City in the north and CCLEX as pilot area for its implementation.

A second pilot area is Natalio Bacalso Avenue to the New Imus Road that connects to M. J. Cuenco Avenue then to Mandaue City.

“These are just two pilot areas nga atong nakita nga medyo busy man siya unya lapad man sad atong dan,” he said.

“Hopefully, with that implementation, we can lessen the number of vehicular accidents and once ma approve na nato then maybe we can already ask the city council to make an ordinance for that,” he added.

/dcb