Former PBA player dies in road accident at the SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former PBA player died after he was ran over by a trailer truck when he was thrown off his motorcycle after he lost control of it and crashed it on the road this morning, April 29, 2023, at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas, investigator-on-case of the Sawang Calero Police Station, identified the victim as Rodulfo Enterina Jr., 58, a resident of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

Initial probe

Initial investigation showed that Enterina was thrown off his motorcycle, when it crashed on the road, at past 9 a.m. near the entrance of the third Mactan Cebu bridge.

The trailer truck, which was traveling behind Enterina, unfortunately, failed to stop when this happened, and the truck ran over the rider (Enterina) and the motorcycle, causing the rider’s death.

“Pagkaabot niya (Enterina) dapit sa CCLEX entrance, he encountered uneven pavement of road. And then na lost control siya…nalagpot siya. Na outbalanced siya, and napasok man ang driver ilawom sa prime mover mao tong naligsan siya,” Police Senior Master Sergeant Parejas told CDN Digital.

(When he reached the area near the CCLEX entrance, he encountered an uneven pavement of the road, and then he lost control (of the motorcycle)…he was thrown off the motorcycle. He got outbalanced, and he was run over by the truck. (The motorcycle driver) went under prime mover as it hit the motorcycle driver.)

Parejas said Enterina died on the spot.

Former PBA player, Cebu Gems

While the investigation is still ongoing,Tan is currently being detained at the Sawang-Calero Police Station.

Enterina was a former varsity player of the University of the Visayas and got drafted in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in 1991 by the Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdogs.

He has also played with other PBA teams and the Cebu Gems. | With Glendale G. Rosal

