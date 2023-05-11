PWD from Cebu selected for PH Sitting Volleyball National Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Despite losing his leg three years ago, Cebuano Tonton Concepcion is still going to be able to represent the country in an international stint.

This was after the Minglanilla, Cebu native was selected to join the Philippine Sitting Volleyball National Team that would be competing in the Southeast Asia Para Games this June.

“Tonton never lost his passion for sports. And today, his hard work and dedication has paid off as he has been selected to join the Philippine Sitting Volleyball National Team that will be competing for the South East Asia Para Games!” said Jp Maunes of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS)

According to Maunes, Concepcion, who is a dancer, lost his leg in a motorcycle accident at the SRP in Cebu City in 2020. He was supposed to audition for the famous dance group Jabbawockeez in Manila at that time.

“Tonton’s story is truly an inspiring testament to the power of adaptive sports and the impact that community-based rehabilitation can have on an individual’s life,” Maunes said in a Facebook post.

“We are very proud of Tonton and all the other amazing athletes with disabilities that we support. They are living proof that anything is possible if you have determination and perseverance. So let’s all come together and cheer Tonton and his teammates on as they take on their competition at the South East Asia Para Games,” he added.

