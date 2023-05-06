A PWD athlete and his devotion to St. Joseph

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Mandauehanon PWD athlete moves with confidence and grace as a devotee of St. Joseph.

Owen Loceño, 43, a paddler of the Philippines Accessible Disability Services, Inc (PADS), shared with CDN Digital that since 2001 he had been a great devotee of St. Joseph because of all the graces he and his family had received through the years.

Loceño was born with a congenital mal formation.

“I chose to be a devotee of St. Joseph because he is the father of the Holy Child Jesus, Señor Sto. Niño,” he said.

As a paddler and a breadwinner to his family, Loceño gets his a little push to get by everyday and the challenges in life through his faith to St. Joseph.

“Taga birthday nako, modagkot gyud ko sa St. Joseph. Akong ipanaad nga permi ni Niya bantayan ang akong pamilya ug Iyang tagaan og grasya,” he added.

(Every birthday that I celebrate, I light a candle at St. Joseph. I pray that He will always protect and look after my family and that he will give us blessings.)

He is now working as a staff member of Dubby’s Burger owned by Jp Maunes, the founder of PADS who has been hiring people with disability to work with them as well as join their team of athletes.

Loceño has been a paddler for seven years and will keep inspiring everyone with disability to shine in their own way.

/dbs

