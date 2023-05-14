How to renew your driver’s license with 10 or more but less than 40 demerits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you renewing your driver’s license with 10 or more but less than 40 demerit points? Here are some tips.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) requires the license holder to be physically and mentally fit to operate a motor vehicle and must have passed the written and practical examination.

The license holder should ensure that he does not have any unsettled traffic violations and he passed the Automated Theoretical Examination and Practical Driving Test (For a Driver’s License).

The LTO also requires the license holder to have completed the Driving Enhancement Program (DEP) prior to the initial renewal of the five (5) years driver’s license.

For driver’s license holders with accumulated five to nine demerit points, they must have completed the Driver’s Re-orientation Course. While those with 10 or more but less than forty (40) demerit points, must have completed the Driver’s Re-orientation Course and passed the Theoretical Examination.

Before proceeding to the licensing centers or to any authorized district offices and extension offices, they must also prepare an accomplished Application for Permits and Licenses (APL) Form, submit an electronically transmitted medical certificate from LTO accredited medical clinic, and one photocopy and presentation of original medical certificate

He must also present his original delinquent Driver’s/Conductor’s License.

