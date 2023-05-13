Heat index may go above 40°C in areas across PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in several areas across the Philippines on Saturday could reach 40 degrees Celsius and above, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The heat index is the apparent temperature felt by people in an area. It is computed based on the air temperature and humidity, said Pagasa.

“Yung mga heat indices natin posible paring humigit sa 40 degrees Celsius, specifically sa mga probinsya po ng Pangasinan, dito rin po sa Cagayan and Isabela, Ilocos provinces. For Metro Manila, nasa 38 to 40 degrees Celsius parin po yung posibleng maramdaman na init. At dito pa rin sa may Palawan at Albay ay posible pa rin yung higit na 40 degrees na heat index,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(The heat index may possibly reach 40 degrees Celsius and above, specifically in the provinces of Pangasinan, as well as Cagayan and Isabela, Ilocos provinces. For Metro Manila, around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius may be felt. Here in Palawan and Albay as well, it is possible to reach more than a 40-degree heat index.)

Estareja also said that Davao City, Butuan City, Cotabato City, and General Santos City may feel a heat index of above 40 degrees Celsius.

An intertropical convergence zone is also expected to trigger isolated rain and thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa said. /rcg

Several areas in the country will have these temperature ranges:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius /rcg

