DepEd forms task force to review K-12 program

By: Philippine Daily Inquirer - Inquirer.net | May 14,2023 - 10:23 AM

DepEd forms task force to review K-12 program

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has formed a task force that would review the senior high school program amid efforts to revamp the K-12 curriculum, including making the last two years of basic education voluntary.

In a May 11 memorandum, the DepEd said the task force would assess the implementation of existing programs and develop policies “in anticipation of future needs.”

The task force will be led by the assistant secretary for curriculum and teaching, curriculum development, learning delivery, and learning resources, and co-chaired by the assistant secretary for operations.

Calls for a revision of the K-12 program recently gained traction after Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed a House bill converting the current curriculum to a “K+10+2 program.”

Under this proposal, Grades 11 and 12 will be made voluntary for students who completed junior high school.

—KATHLEEN DE VILLA

RELATED STORIES

ACT worried about some changes in K-12 subjects

Multilingual K-12 curriculum pushed

DepEd reports early steps to revise ‘congested’ K-12

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Department of Education, DepEd, K-12 Program
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.