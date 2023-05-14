DepEd forms task force to review K-12 program

By: Philippine Daily Inquirer - Inquirer.net | May 14,2023 - 10:23 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has formed a task force that would review the senior high school program amid efforts to revamp the K-12 curriculum, including making the last two years of basic education voluntary.

In a May 11 memorandum, the DepEd said the task force would assess the implementation of existing programs and develop policies “in anticipation of future needs.”

The task force will be led by the assistant secretary for curriculum and teaching, curriculum development, learning delivery, and learning resources, and co-chaired by the assistant secretary for operations.

Calls for a revision of the K-12 program recently gained traction after Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed a House bill converting the current curriculum to a “K+10+2 program.”

Under this proposal, Grades 11 and 12 will be made voluntary for students who completed junior high school.

