CCTO eyes outer lanes of Cebu South Coastal Road for motorcycle use

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | May 14,2023 - 10:11 AM
CCTO eyes outer lanes of Cebu South Coastal Road for motorcycle use. Photo is an aerial shot of a part of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct at the SRP South Road Properties.

File photo: Aerial shot of a part of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct at the SRP South Road Properties. | CDN Digital drone photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) plans to designate the outer lanes of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSRC) for the exclusive use of motorcycles.

CCTO made the announcement in a social media post after it also reported that they have recorded at least 120 vehicular accidents in the area from January 1 to May 12, 2023.  Most of these accidents involved motorcycles.

The accidents that happened along the CSCR included the April 28 accident that killed former PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr., who is from Barangay Cansojong in Talisay City.

In its report, CCTO said that most of the accidents that happened at the SRP were vehicular collisions and self accidents.

“Aduna na kami ipa implementar  unya nga agianan para sa Motosiklo  ang (Outer Most lane) diha sa SRP nga mag konektar sa mga Kasikbit nga syudad (Talisay,Cebu City,Mandaue),” CCTO added.

(We have plans to implement later a road for motorcycles (outermost lane) here at the SRP that connects to our neighboring cities (Talisay, Cebu City, Mandaue).)

