In Negros, bride weds fiancé a day before his burial

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Like most couples who are about to tie the knot, Mary Jane Escribano and her fiancé, Jestoni Haincadto, wanted to have a June wedding.

However, barely a month before their planned wedding date, tragedy struck. Jestoni, 33, suffered a cardiac arrest and eventually died two days after being confined in the hospital.

Despite this, Mary Jane, 40, proceeded in tying the knot with her loved one.

She wed her deceased fiancé in a ceremony last Saturday, May 13, 2023, in their hometown in Brgy. Hibaiyo, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The wedding took place a day before Jestoni was laid to rest. The bride, in a wedding dress, sat beside the groom’s coffin during the ceremony.

Members of the Escribano and Haincadto families also attended the wedding, which Mary Jane described as somber and heartbreaking.

“Sakit pamalandungon. Dili na ko mahimong June bride… Sakit man boss, pero kung Iyang pagboot, iuli na tika (Jestoni) sa Ginoo,” she said.

(It is painful to think about. I won’t be a June bride. It may be painful but if it is His will, I will give you back to the Lord.)

Jestoni and Mary Jane had been a couple for five years. Both worked in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Last May 3, they were already in the final stages of their wedding preparations when Jestoni suffered a heart attack.

Most painful anniversary

At that time, Mary Jane was in Negros Oriental processing more documents needed before their wedding. Upon learning of Jestoni’s condition, she immediately went back to Cebu.

Jestoni was confined in the hospital for two days, with his condition deteriorating. Unfortunately, on May 5, he passed away, which also marked the couple’s fifth anniversary.

“Pinakasakit gyud to nga anniversary,” said Mary Jane.

(That was the most painful anniversary.)

According to the bride from Negros, she already asked God to give her signs of whether they should continue with their wedding plans.

“Nakakita ko ug timailhan nga dayunon gyud,” she added.

(I saw a sign that I should push through.)

Mary Jane said she decided to proceed with the wedding as a testament to how strong their love is, and as a promise she made to Jestoni.

/bmjo

