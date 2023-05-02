Maris Racal on her dream wedding with Rico Blanco

Singer-actress Maris Racal said she’d rather get asked by people about the career-related plans she makes with boyfriend, musician Rico Blanco, than about getting married.

Maris is 25, while Rico is 50.

“He knows that I’m not yet ready. My career is my priority. I want to keep working. I’m not yet in the right headspace for that… maybe in 20 more years. Joke!” quipped Maris.

However, the actress already has a dream wedding. “I want to get married at San Agustin Church (in Manila). My first time there was for a shoot, and I liked it so much. I have not seen a church as beautiful as San Agustin. This was in 2015. That’s what I like at the moment. It’s not final yet, though,” she said, laughing.

Maris and Rico confirmed their relationship in May 2021.

“We click because we have a lot of things in common. We talk about many things, like music and life plans—not just about love and all that. While we do make plans for our future, these are related to my career. He supports me. He gives me insights into things and what to do,” she told Inquirer Entertainment in a recent interview.

Will she ever be emotionally ready to become a bride?

“I am ready… to work,” she insisted. “Of course, I don’t get romantically involved with someone if I’m not sure he’s the right one for me. Definitely, we talk about what we want our future together to be like, but we’re not too focused on that.”

She added: “People say Rico is ready for it, but he doesn’t make me feel that. I guess he doesn’t want to pressure me so he doesn’t talk or give hints about it. He will just surprise all of us, I guess.”