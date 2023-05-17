NBI files murder raps vs suspended Rep. Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal complaints against Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the complaint filed is with regards to Teves for now.

“The investigation is still ongoing for the other cases, and other suspects and other roes and other crimes,” he told reporters.

The complaint is for multiple murders, multiple frustrated, and multiple attempted murders for the death of Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others, and injuring several others.

