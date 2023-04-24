Remulla: Teves’ chopper used to move Degamo killers out of Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — The killers of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo were allegedly flown out of the province via the helicopter purportedly owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. after the March 4 attack, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla revealed Monday.

“Nilikas sila mula sa Negros Oriental papunta sa Maguindanao. Ginamit ‘yung chopper,” the DOJ chief said, adding that Teves’ alleged helicopter, which was the subject of a search warrant, was found in a hangar in Dumaguete.

(They were evacuated from Negros Oriental to Maguindanao using that chopper.)

“Isa ‘yan sa mga bagay na mapapaniwala ka na meron s’yang kinalaman kasi chopper n’ya mismo ang ginamit na sinakyan ng mga salarin upang makatakas [mula] Negros Oriental,” Remulla said.

(That’s one of the things that makes you believe that he had something to do with it because it was his chopper that was used by the assailants to escape from Negros Oriental.)

Previously, Remulla said Marvin Miranda, a former aide of Teves, used the helicopter with the markings “Teves Cares” to leave Negros Oriental.

Miranda was identified as the one who recruited the gunmen and bought the firearms used in the assassination of Degamo on March 4. Eight other people also died in the brazen attack.

Remulla said the “Teves Cares” marking on the chopper had been removed.

The DOJ wrote the Philippine National Police (PNP) requesting a pilot so the helicopter may be taken into the custody of the police.

“It (helicopter) is going to be taken into custody. We’re trying to get a pilot. We wrote the PNP to provide us with a pilot so we can have the chopper on the safekeeping of the PNP or the military in Cebu,” he added.

Teves maintained he had nothing to do with Degamo’s murder. Teves even dared Remulla to file a case if the DOJ chief has strong evidence to back allegations against the congressman.

