The tragic dog killing in Guadalupe, Cebu City

The recent dog killing in Guadalupe Heights, Cebu City made rounds online when CDN Digital shared the story posted by the Go family.

A dog is a man’s best friend, and this was especially true for Angel Go, 70, and his wife, 69, who had 8 dogs in total. The pets easily became their adopted kids after their four children had moved out to become independent individuals.

However, on the morning of May 12, Go and his wife awoke to the shocking news that five of their dogs were poisoned at the front of their house.

Go said that their house help received a call at around 5 a.m. from their subdivision’s security guard.

“Tan-awa diha sa inyong gate kay naay mga iro nga patay,” he reported. (Look outside your gate, there are dead dogs.)

When Go and his wife went to check, they found their dogs dead. They also found the poison that the suspect/s used to kill the dogs.

“Naa koy mixed emotions ba atong when I— makita nimo bitaw. Naa koy feeling of emptiness, loneliness, anger,” he described his reaction to seeing the lifeless dogs. (I had mixed emotions when I saw them. I had feeling of emptiness, loneliness, anger.)

The three dogs left were puppies of Daya, who was among those who were killed. She was pregnant when she was poisoned.

Pets, not pests

The name of the dogs who died, aside from Daya, were Kobe, Batman, Bruce and Kikay.

When asked whether he had any idea why anyone would want to kill their dogs, Go said he had none, noting that the five were good dogs.

“Pets man to, dili man to pests,” Go said. (They were pets, not pests.)

If anything, the only thing that Go could think of now is that whoever did the this was a cruel person.

CDN Digital asked if Go was persistent on looking for the murderer of his pets. He said yes without a beat.

“More than 100% [ma’am],” he said.

They have already made a request for the footage from the CCTV camera placed in front of their home. This will ultimately determine who had done the killing. /bmjo

