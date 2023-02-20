Dog owner withdraws animal cruelty complaint: ‘I will give him a second chance’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complainant in an animal cruelty incident has decided not to pursue a case against a man who hurt her dog.

Gina Lucido, the owner, said on Monday, February 20, 2023, that she withdrew the filing of a complaint against 23-year-old Jason Fuentes since she wants to give him a “second chance.”

“Tagaan nako siya og second chance kay first offender man siya. Mahu’g siya’g eye opener sa katawhan,” Lucido said.

(I will give him a second chance because he is a first-time offender. But this will serve as an eye opener for the public.)

Both Lucido and Fuentes met on Monday and both signed a compromised agreement.

The incident happened at Teves Compound in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Sunday morning, February 19.

Fuentes admitted he threw hot water on the dog because he was irritated that the dog was running around the compound.

Fuentes, who was detained at the Mambaling Police Station, vowed not to hurt animals again, saying he has learned his lesson the hard way.

But he isn’t out of the woods just yet.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, said that they will still file a complaint for violation of Republic Act 8485 (Animal Welfare Act of 1998) against Fuentes on Monday. He said it will be up to the fiscal to decide on the fate of Fuentes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), for her part, is reminding the public that the police takes animal cruelty cases seriously in the city.

Even if they have yet to install animal welfare desks in police stations, there are already trained personnel who can look into animal cruelty cases.

