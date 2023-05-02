Animal advocate on photo of dogs found dead in Dalaguete: ‘ A very distressing image’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A recent photo of two dogs floating dead in the waters of Dalaguete southern Cebu has caught netizens’ attention.

You might think these dogs were just swimming, but apparently according to the caption of the uploader, Melvan Carter, the legs of the dogs were tied.

Animal cruelty immediately comes into mind when seeing this photo.

READ MORE: Dog owner withdraws animal cruelty complaint: ‘I will give him a second chance’



“Dogs are not man’s best friend anymore. Sa tawng gabuhat ani, asa man tawn imong kaluoy sa panahong imo ning gibuhat oy. Inocente nga iro imong gihiktan ang duha ka tiil para di jud kasalom no, salbahis kang dako. Rest in peace doggos, run free,” reads her caption.

According to Carter, she was out with her friends at the seawall in Dalaguete town when they noticed the floating bodies of the dogs last, Sunday, April 30.

“Naglaag mis seawall nya near rajud kaayo sila sa shore sa Dalaguete nya kana nga seawall is diha ang laaganan og tapukanan sa mga tao so daghan jud nagkita sad ato,” she said.

Carter suspected that the dogs were disposed at sea because one of the dogs still had a leash on and that the dogs looked healthy and taken care of.

“Ang usa kay napay collar or leash, meaning to say naa guro to’y tag iya,” Carter added.

Exercising precautionary measures for our fur animals

Cebuana animal advocate and founder of Saving Strays Cebu Gretel Eleazar shared with CDN Digital how she felt about the photo.

“A very distressing image, full facts maybe unknown but we can learn and be reminded of something from here to avoid such tragedy,” said Eleazar.

With the photo making rounds online, Eleazar stated that as fur parents, exercising precautionary measures for our fur animals inside or outside our homes is a must.

Taking our pets outside our homes entails a different kind of responsibility.

“Most especially when going outdoors, presence of mind is important.We and or our furbabies can easily be distracted by the slightest thin so always practice and make safety protocols a habit like, for example, when taking a walk or strolling use leashes or pet strollers, when travelling by vehicle use a leash and strap them safely or use a cage to properly secure them in the vehicle, when travelling by sea or air use the appropriate crates,” she added.

Details are still unclear as to why these dogs were found floating in the sea with their legs tied. But Eleazar said that this might have been an accident were the dogs fell from a boat or might have been a way of disposing the dogs.

Even so, Eleazar is taking this chance to spread awareness in taking care of our animals, even the stray ones.

“Be vigilant, always assume accidents may happen anytime and then be prepared,” reminded Eleazar.

/bmjo