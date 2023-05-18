Lapu-Lapu City gov’t donates motorcycles, mountain bikes to city’s police force

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government donated motorcycles and mountain bikes to the city’s police force on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The turnover ceremony was conducted at the city hall grounds and attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Vice-Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, members of the city council, and LCPO city director Police Colonel Elmer Lim.

Before the turnover ceremony, the motorcycles and mountain bikes were blessed by Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, parish priest of the Virgen de la Regla Parish.

Chan said that the motorcycles and mountain bikes can help in intensifying police visibility to deter criminal activities.

“Gawas nga ila kining magamit sa pag-roving sa tibuok syudad aron mobantay sa mga krimen, mamahimo sad nila kining magamit para mo-responde sa lain-laing mga police operations,” Chan said.

The Lapu-Lapu City government donated four units of motorcycles and 8 units of mountain bikes.

Chan added that maintaining the city’s peace and order can also help in encouraging tourists to visit the island.

“Atong hinumdoman nga ang hapsay ug luwas nga syudad maoy atong puhonan para sa mga turista ug para sa malinawong pagpamuyo sa mga Oponganon,” he added.

Lim, for his part, said that the additional mobile assets can also support their efforts in reducing the illegal drug problem, criminality, and terrorism in the Lapu-apu City.

“We are always faced with new challenges in our campaign against crime. But by continuing to fulfill our mandates and utilizing high-speed motorcycles armed with weapons, hand-held radios, handcuffs, and vests, we may steadfastly fight against the reality of lawlessness in the city” Lim said. /rcg

