Rama to Cebu City police: Eliminate vandalism, reduce crime by June 12 or no allowance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is giving the police until Independence Day or June 12 to eliminate vandalism, street dwellers and reduce criminality or he will withhold their monthly allowance.

Rama issued this warning in response to the series of robberies that recently took place in the city.

“I was just talking to our city police director, and of course, it has always been a priority. I do not want a change of guards…I already have the directive that the incentive of the police may not be released, especially that by June 12, makit-an lang gihapon nato ang mga vandalism (We can still see vandalism),” he said.

“I am very clear. That is my position. This will now be directed to all policemen,” he added.

Robberies

Last Tuesday, May 16, a woman was robbed at the junction of Escario and Clavano Streets.

The city police arrested one of the two suspects during a manhunt operation on Wednesday night, May 17.

Last April 24, 2023, a man was also robbed along T. Padilla Extension just after he disembarked from a ship that came from Hilongos in Leyte. The victim was reportedly walking along T. Padilla Extension when a man allegedly stopped, pointed a knife at him, and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

The robber took the victim’s smartphone, wireless earphones, wallet, valid IDs, credit cards and other valuables.

Rama said he recently met with Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog where he raised his concerns about the peace and order in the city.

“Peace and order is our priority, and Colonel Dalogdog knows that when I have chosen him, he has that mandate. So, we’ll see how things will probably be ensuing,” he said.

Rama on doubling cops’ allowance,

Late last year, Mayor Rama announced his plan to double the monthly allowance of police officers from P2,500 to P5,000, as he asked for its inclusion in the city’s 2023 annual budget.

Moreover, Rama also directed all offices concerned, including the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) of the city, the Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team, and the Barangay Environment Officers, to double its efforts in helping remove street dwellers, and to rid litter on the streets.

“In addition to all, whoever kaning mga tawhana, mga bata, gikan man g’yod ni sa ilaha, gikan man jud ni sa mga ginikanan, dakop jud. Dakop ang atong directive ana,” he said.

(In addition to all, whoever this people are, these children, that came from them, they came from their parents, so they should be arrested. The directive for that is to arrest them.)

Barangay coordination

“Unya kung naa man gali procedure, DSWS or what but dakop jud. Di na ko gusto anang kana bang issuehan og [citation tickets]. No more, that’s too much. We’ve got to mean it and we’ve got to do it,” he added.

(And if there is a procedure, DSWS or what but they should be arrested. I don’t like that we will just issue [citation tickets]. No more, that’s too much. We’ve got to mean it and we’ve got to do it.)

Rama said that the barangays had to take part in efforts to ensure public safety and cleanliness in their respective areas.

“I have full trust and confidence in the capability of the ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) and its board. They should also be helping. Why? because we are giving them barangay financial assistance, and public safety, and order and environment are our priority,” he said.

