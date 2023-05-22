Daikin Philippines opens first complete interactive showroom in PH at its Cebu branch

Daikin Philippines is ensuring summer stays cool and continuing its “perfecting the air” mantra with the launch of its first interactive showroom in the country. This state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive range of products to explore. With the scorching season still in full swing, there’s no need to worry about sweating it out. Daikin Philippines has you covered!

Visit Daikin Cebu Office and Showroom at Mandaue Constellation Business Plaza daily from 9 AM to 6 PM. You may also call +639668991936 for more details.

To mark this significant milestone for Daikin, the most trusted air conditioning brand among Filipinos, a grand launching event took place on May 18, 2023. The event was led by Daikin Philippines President Takayoshi Miki, along with the presence of William Barriga, the Cebu Branch Manager, esteemed executives, VIPs, and distinguished guests.

Situated along the Mantawi International Drive in Mandaue City, the two-story office and showroom span an impressive area of 415 square meters. What sets it apart is the innovative use of interactive display panels, offering an immersive experience of Daikin’s cutting-edge technologies. These include air conditioning models with the highest Cooling Seasonal Performance Factor (CSPF) ratings.

“We looked for better places. And then, that location (Mandaue) is actually what we think is the most suitable for better development. As we can see, most of those places are in a developmental stage. Since we are a young branch, we want to grow along with this area just like Mandaue City,” says Barriga.

Remaining true to its mission of delivering the most efficient air conditioners and top-quality installation, Daikin ensures the use of premium installation materials. Moreover, they address the pressing need for superior air quality.

The panels in the showroom serve as tangible showcases, showcasing a wide range of solutions, from Control Solutions Panels that turn any home or office into a “smart” space to Indoor Environmental Quality Solutions that enhance existing structures or equip new constructions with state-of-the-art solutions to meet the latest air quality and energy efficiency standards. These offerings are essential, especially in a society recovering from a pandemic.

“We are also happy to announce our continued partnership with TESDA,” says Takayoshi. “With the newly-renovated Tesda-Daikin HVAC Training Centers, we aim to provide our end users with better installer quality with improved knowledge and skills the program will equip them with.”

In 2021, the partnership was established by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that paved the way for enhanced career prospects for Filipino technicians.

The Daikin Cebu branch comprises a dedicated team of 39 staff, including sales representatives and after-sales technical experts. Their expertise and knowledge enable them to cater to the specific requirements of the Cebuano market.

At Daikin, customer satisfaction is a continuous endeavor. The brand is committed to addressing your needs and aspires to lead the transformation of the air conditioning industry in the Philippines, ultimately enhancing the lives of Filipinos.

Visit Daikin Cebu Office and Showroom at Mandaue Constellation Business Plaza daily from 9 AM to 6 PM. You may also call +639668991936 for more details.