EXCLUSIVE: SGV nagpahayag na kaugnay ng kontrobersya sa Top 10 ng 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant

MAHIGIT isang linggo mula nang itanghal ang 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant, nagsalita na ang opisyal na auditing partner ng patimpalak, ang SGV, upang linawin ang kontorberysa hinggil sa pagtawag sa Top 10.

“A technical issue occurred that affected the tabulation of the judges’ scores in the selection of the Top 10 finalists, which was immediately detected. Upon detection, MUPh and SGV immediately implemented the contingency plan to perform manual validation of the results in observance of the agreed protocols,” nakasaad sa pinagsamang pahayag ng auditing firm at ng national pageant organization na eksklusibong ibinigay sa Inquirer gabi ng Mayo 23.

Sa final competition na itinanghal sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City noong Mayo 13, sinabi ng host na si Xian Lim na dahil sa isang technical concern, magbabalik lahat ng 18 semifinalists upang paglabanan ang mga puwesto sa Final Five kahit pa tinawag na ang Top 10 finalists. Nagbahagi rin ng paglilinaw si National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee sa kaniyang social media accounts kalaunan, at sinabing, “as I carefully examined the figures, my attention was drawn to the highly improbable numbers. This gave rise to concerns that the integrity of the results may have been compromised.”

Pagpapatuloy naman ng kalalabas na pinagsamang pahayag: “In light of the situation, SGV recognizes the efforts of the MUPh board, led by Mr. Jonas Gaffud, to immediately resolve and uphold the fairness of the competition by allowing the 18 delegates to compete in the evening gown competition.”

Kabilang sa mga tinawag sa Top 10 ang mga nagsipagwaging sina Michelle Dee mula Makati City (Miss Universe Philippines), Pauline Amelinckx mula Bohol (Miss Supranational Philippines), Krishnah Gravidez mula Baguio City (Miss Charm Philippines), at Christine Opiaza mula Zambales (first runner-up), kasama sina 2020 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen Jannarie Zarzoso mula Agusan del Norte, 2021 Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio mula Cavite, 2019 Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International Klyza Castro mula Davao Oriental, Jan Marie Bordon mula Bacolod, Airissh Ramos mula Eastern Samar, at Rein Hillary Carrascal mula Sorsogon.

Sa sumunod na evening gown competition, muling nasilayan ang iba pang semifinalists—ang naging second runner-up na si Angelique Manto mula Pampanga na nanguna sa Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge na isinagawa online, si 2021 Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas Emmanuelle Vera mula Cebu, ang single mother na si Clare Dacanay mula Parañaque City, at sina Afia Adorable Yeboah mula Tiaong, Iman Franchesca Cristal mula Mandaluyong City, Christine Salcedo mula Marinduque, Kimberlyn Acob mula Isabela, at Princess Anne Marcos mula Bulacan na nakapasok sa Top 18 dahil sa paglikom ng pinakamaraming boto sa Smilee Casting Challenge.

Ibinahagi na rin ni Vera sa social media na kabilang siya sa hanay ng finalists, ang opisyal na Top 10 na hindi na tinawag sa entablado.

“MUPh and SGV are committed to fairness, transparency, and impartiality of the selection for the country’s representative to Miss Universe. MUPh has established policies and procedures for the tabulation process, including the engagement of SGV as an independent tabulator for the past four years,” sinabi ng dalawang pangkat sa kanilang pinagsanib na pahayag.

SGV pa rin ang nagbilang ng mga iskor mula sa pangalawang kumpetisyon ng 18 semifinalists, ang evening gown round, upang matukoy ang final five. Nagpatuloy ang prosesong ito hanggang sa pagpili ng mga nagwagi.

“With the foregoing, we were able to uphold and preserve the integrity of the process and the results,” sinabi ng SGV at ng Miss Universe Philippines organization sa pahayag na nagpakita ng mga insignia ng dalawa sa itaas na bahagi, at ang mga pangalan nila sa ibabang bahagi.

Ang 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant ang ikaapat na edisyon ng hiwalay na patimpalak na pumipili ng kinatawan ng bansa para sa Miss Universe contest. Mula sa unang pagtatanghal nito noong 2020, SGV na ang independent auditing partner nito.

