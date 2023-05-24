Missing college student found dead in Tuguegarao City

By: Villamor Visaya Jr. - Inquirer Northern Luzon | May 24,2023 - 01:02 PM
missing student

Jasmine Grace Casale.(Courtesy: PNP-Tuguegarao City)

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The body of a missing 21-year-old woman was found early Tuesday, May 23, behind bushes in Barangay Annafunan East in this city, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as Jasmin Grace Casale, a resident of Atulayan Norte village and a college student.

Captain Rosemarie Taguiam, Tuguegarao City police information officer, said Casale failed to return home on May 20 after telling her parents that she was meeting a friend.

Policemen were still investigating the circumstances that led to the victim’s death. INQ

