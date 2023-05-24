Missing college student found dead in Tuguegarao City

By: Villamor Visaya Jr. - Inquirer Northern Luzon | May 24,2023 - 01:02 PM

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The body of a missing 21-year-old woman was found early Tuesday, May 23, behind bushes in Barangay Annafunan East in this city, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as Jasmin Grace Casale, a resident of Atulayan Norte village and a college student.

Captain Rosemarie Taguiam, Tuguegarao City police information officer, said Casale failed to return home on May 20 after telling her parents that she was meeting a friend.

Policemen were still investigating the circumstances that led to the victim’s death. INQ

READ MORE:

18-year-old Taiwan heir found dead hours after marrying man he just met

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP