Vitor fights dynamite-fisted Thai for WBC Silver super feather crown May 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Virgel “Valiente” Vitor guns for the vacant WBC Asian Silver super featherweight crown in hostile territory, tomorrow, May 25, 2023, at the Spaceplus Bangkog, Thailand.

The Boholano Vitor who is the reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight king will battle Thai Campee Phayom for 10 rounds. Both boxers officially made the contracted weight.

Vitor, one of the prized fighters of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, tipped the weighing scales at 129.8 pounds, while Phayom came in at 130.5 lbs.

This will be the first time the 25-year-old Vitor will fight abroad. Vitor has a record of 21 wins, two losses, and 13 knockouts. Phayom will be the third foreign opponent in his career.

It can be recalled that Vitor racked up four victories last year. It includes two big fights for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title against Thai Arnon Yupang where he won by third-round knockout.

He followed it up with another victory against Korean Dong Kwan Lee last December whom he stopped in the second round.

However, his task in Thailand won’t be easy as he faces an equally experienced opponent in Phayom who has a 23-6-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 15 knockouts.

In addition, the Thai also previously held Vitor’s current WBO title. Phayom is fresh from a comeback win in Thailand against fellow Thai Akkarachai Kaongam in a non-title bout last May 10.

It was a fitting comeback for Phayom who lost to Vietnamese Ngoc Hai Nguyen for the WBA Asia East super lightweight title last March via a 2nd-round TKO.

The Filipino fighter is accompanied in Thailand by his manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot, and his trainer, and matchmaker Edito Villamor. /rcg

READ:

Carlo Paalam dominates opponent to clinch SEA Games 2023 boxing gold

Vitor battles tough Thai for WBC Asian Silver super feather crown on May 25

Vitor ready for more big title fights — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable manager

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP