Vitor battles tough Thai for WBC Asian Silver super feather crown on May 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight king Virgel “Valiente” Vitor will test his mettle on foreign shores as he battles Thai Campee Phayom in Bangkok, Thailand on May 25, 2023.

At stake is the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver super featherweight title against the hometown boxer. They will battle for the title for 10 rounds.

This will be the first time for Vitor to fight abroad and put his promising 21-2 (win-loss) record with 13 knockouts on the line.

It can be recalled that Vitor put on a sensational second-round knockout of Korean Dong Kwan Lee last December in Calape, Bohol.

Vitor will also try to extend the seven-fight winning streak he started in 2019.

However, he will be facing an equally experienced opponent in Phayom. The Thai boxer has a record of 23 wins, 15 knockouts, six defeats, and two draws.

Phayom is also the former WBO Oriental Youth super featherweight champion.

His last fight in Thailand was nothing short of impressive after knocking out fellow Thai Akkarachai Kaongam in a non-title bout last May 10.

It was a fitting comeback for Phayom who lost to Vietnamese Ngoc Hai Nguyen for the WBA Asia East super lightweight title last March via a 2nd round TKO.

Vitor who is fighting under PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will be one of the three boxers that the latter will be sending abroad for marquee fights.

On June 3, Daniel Nicolas will fight in Tokyo, Japan versus Kenji Fujita at the famed Korakuen Hall.

Meanwhile, Regie Suganob will challenge the reigning IBF world junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in East London, South Africa on June 16. /rcg

