Mama, Paradero: Former world title challengers clash in Sanman fight card on June 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two former world title challengers will clash on June 6, 2023, in a fight card promoted by Sanman Boxing in Tboli, South Cotabato.

The main event features Jayson “Smasher” Mama against Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero for 10 rounds in a non-title bout under the flyweight division.

Both boxers are known for their valiant stand during their attempt to win world titles.

Mama, 26, of Sanman Boxing Gym has a record of 18 wins with 10 knockouts, and one defeat. His lone defeat came in the hands of British Sunny Edwards for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title.

Edwards and Mama fought in December 2021 in Dubai, UAE where the former won by unanimous decision.

After that loss, Mama bounced back and took down two fellow Filipinos in his comeback fights.

He beat Ramel Antaran by unanimous decision in April 2022 in General Santos City and finished the year with a fourth-round stoppage of Crison Omayao in Tagum City.

Meanwhile, Paradero, who is also 26, of Malaybalay, Bukidnon has fought for the world title three times.

He has an 18-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockouts.

Like Mama, Paradero was unbeaten before he fought for a world title. He suffered his first defeat in the hands of former world champion Vic Saludar for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight title in Laguna in 2021 by split decision.

Paradero didn’t give up and chased the title in Thailand where he lost via a fifth-round technical knockout in the same year against Thammanoon Niyomtrong.

In 2022, Paradero fought another top-caliber opponent in Vince Paras who is also a former world title challenger.

Their bout ended in a split draw, and in December of that year, Paradero was defeated by African Gcina Makhoba for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) world super flyweight title.

Also featured in the June 6 fight card is Adam Diu Abdulhamid versus Jose Ocampo and Kenny Demecillo against Kim Lindog. /rcg

