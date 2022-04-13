Former world title challengers collide in Sanman Bubble IX

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two hard-hitting former world title challengers, Vince Paras and Robert Paradero, will clash in the main event of “Sanman Bubble IX” fight card on April 26, 2022 in General Santos City.

Both Paras and Paradero are yearning to clinch a victory in their respective careers as both hard-hitting boxers faltered in their bid to become world champions.

The 23-year-old Paras is on a three-fight winning streak, bouncing back from a loss in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title bout in 2018 against Hiroto Kyoguchi in Japan.

He lost to Kyoguchi via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Paradero is hungry to taste victory after losing his last two bouts, which were both for world titles.

The 25-year-old Paradero of Bukidnon lost to Vic Saludar in February 2021 via split decision for the WBA world minimumweight title in Binan City, Laguna.

Before 2021 ended, Paradero got another chance for a world title. That time, he fought, but got knocked out by Thammanoon Niyomtrong of Thailand for the WBA super world minimumweight title.

Paras has a record of 16 wins (14 by knockouts) and two losses while Paradero has an 18-2 (win-loss) slate with 12 knockout wins.

In the co-main event, unbeaten prospect RV Deniega of General Santos City takes on Edward Heno in an eight-rounder showdown in the bantamweight division as the fight card’s co-main event. Deniega has a record of six wins with three knockout victories while the more experienced Heno has a record of 14-1-5 (win-loss-draw) with five knockout wins.

Also featured in the upcoming Sanman Bubble IX is former interim world champion Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora, who hasn’t fought since 2019.

Tepora lost to Oscar Escandon via a first round knockout in his second fight in the United States.

Since then, Tepora took a three-year hiatus, and initially planned to return in the ring last year.

However, his return was shelved after he withdrew from his fight in Bohol last December. This as he was brought to the hospital for gastroenteritis. He was supposed to fight Jino Rodrigo in Bohol.

On paper, Tepora remains a dangerous boxer with a record of 23-1 (win-loss) with 17 knockout wins.

Sanman Promotions will announce his opponent soon.

Meanwhile, Kenny Demicillo takes on Macrea Gandionco in the undercard together with the Jayson Mama versus Ramel Antaran match.

