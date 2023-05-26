2 sea trips in Cebu City, Calbayog City temporarily suspended for maintenance, Mawar

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | May 26,2023 - 11:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two sea trips in Cebu City and Calbayog City will be temporarily suspended for preventive maintenance and for Super Typhoon Mawar, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced on Friday morning, May 26, 2023.

In an advisory on social media, the PPA said the two suspended sea trips of Grand Ferries’ Seacat are:

May 27, 2023 (2 p.m.)- Cebu City to Calbayog City

May 28, 2023 (8 p.m.)- Calbayog City to Cebu City

“Pinapayuhan ng Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) ang lahat ng apektadong pasahero na makipag-ugnayan sa concerned shipping lines para sa karagdagang detalye,” it said.

Based on its continuing monitoring, Pagasa said Super Typhoon Mawar was last spotted 1,740 kilometers East of southeastern Luzon.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 265 kph.

Super Typhoon Mawar continues to move west-northwest at 20 kph.

Super Typhoon Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday night or Saturday morning with more cancellations of sea trips to be expected.

Once it enters PAR, the state weather bureau will name the weather system “Betty.”

