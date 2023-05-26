Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Mawar’ re-intensifies into a super typhoon

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, May 26.

Pagasa said in an advisory on Thursday, that Mawar has re-intensified into a super typhoon.

Pagasa said Mawar re-intensified into a super typhoon as it moved away from Guam in the Northern Mariana Islands.

It was estimated to be 2,130 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon and is moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

Several local government units in Cebu have decided to suspend classes starting on the afternoon of Thursday amid the possible entry of super typhoon Mawar in the country on Friday or Saturday.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, five LGUs declared the suspension of physical classes at all levels. They are Talisay City, Naga City, and the towns of Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

They said the move was made to provide teachers and students time to prepare for inclement weather.

Bohol was named the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark. This was announced on UNESCO’s website on Thursday. The island was picked through its geological identity.

The island’s geological identity has been pieced together over 150 million years, as periods of tectonic turbulence have raised the island from the ocean depths, explains Unesco.

Bohol Island owns some of the most beautiful natural formations and beauties like the most visited, Chocolate Hills and Danajon Double Barrier Reef.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics clearly sense a chance of history, aiming to be the first team to come back from a 0-3 deficit, and win the NBA series. This was after their Game 4 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Heat, now 3-1 up in the series, still only need one more win to advance to the NBA Finals where the favorites, the Denver Nuggets, are waiting for the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series.

As for the Boston Celtics, after averting a clean sweep by the Heat, are hoping to force a game six at the Garden with a raucous home crowd behind them on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Super Typhoon Mawar may whip up monsoon rain in Luzon, Visayas next week

DSWD-7 says 45,003 food packs on standby if Mawar enters PH

Bohol, Cebu among places highlighted by Australian YouTuber in trip to PH

NBA: Celtics ‘not dead’ yet against Heat

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP