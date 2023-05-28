Doug Kramer emosyonal sa open letter para sa pagiging teenager ni Kendra: ‘You’re truly a princess inside and out’

NAKAKA-TOUCH at nakaka-inspire ang open letter ng dating professional basketball player na si Doug Kramer para sa panganay niyang anak na si Kendra Kramer.

Tulad ng kanyang wifey na si Cheska Garcia, feeling sentimental din si Doug sa pagiging teenager ng kanilang anak (13 na si Kendra) at mukhang hindi pa rin siya handa sa pagdadalaga nito.

After ng unang school banquet ni Kendra, nag-post si Doug ng kanyang message sa Instagram at Facebook kalakip ang mga litrato ng anak, kabilang na ang mga throwback pictures nito noong batambata pa.

In fairness, mala-prinsesa talaga ang datingan ni Kendra nang um-attend ito sa kanilang school banquet. Talagang kinarir ng kanyang glam team ang paghahanda para sa kanyang dadaluhang event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Kramer (@dougkramer)

“Kendra may not have arrived in a pumpkin carriage, but she still felt like Cinderella at the middle school ball,” ang simulang bahagi ng caption na inilagay ng dating PBA player sa kanyang socmed post.

Pagpapatuloy ni Doug sa kanyang open letter kay Kendra, “Have courage and be kind.

“Kendra, you’re truly a princess inside and out. Ever since you were a little girl, you always loved wearing those cute princess dresses.

“And yesterday, I was so happy to see you in the favorite color I always said you looked extra beautiful,” aniya pa.

“More than your beauty, your heart stands out even more. And that is why Papa loves you so much. Those that know you well, know that the most,” mensahe pa ni Doug.

Marami ang nagkomento sa post ng cager at halos lahat ay na-touch sa kanyang mensahe para sa anak. Narito ang ilan sa mga reaksyon ng netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Kramer (@dougkramer)

“So simple and elegant,a true Filipina version of Maria Clara, so feminine and a fine make up, a real proud parents is so protective with their eldest daughter Kendra, the way she stood and stunning like a woman with dignity and pride , you are so love and truly gorgeous young lady.”

“You’re such a lovely young lady Ken… just stay mabait ha para beautiful inside and out… stay safe always.”

“You’re Pretty Kendra and you’re Blessed with wonderful parents and family.”

“Ang bilis ng panahon, parang kailan lang ung naka red gown sya…tpos ngaun, dalagang dalaga na.”

“It reflect[s] the radiant beauty of a loving and wonderful family to her face where she has a home filled with love and beauty… you’re truly growing up to be a precious, beauty, kind, adorable lady because you inherited it to your loving and wonderful parents not only you but also your siblings, am one avid fan of Team Kramer.”

“Elegantly gorgeous. Daddy truly knows the right shade for you Kendra.”

“You’re growing too fast little Princes, parang kailan lang. You’re so lovely. Heag kang mag babago ha. Stay humble always. May God bless and guide you always.”

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Doug Kramer gives a peek into mountaintop house renovation

Doug Kramer shares fitness goal: Keep abs ’til age 60

Kendra ‘superstar’ shares dream of making it big in the fashion industry