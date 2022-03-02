Kendra ‘superstar’ shares dream of making it big in the fashion industry

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This little lady is already giving us a hint of what she wants to become when she grows up!

And Clair Kendra Kramer, 12, is making netizens excited of what’s in store for her.

Kendra has been very active on Instagram, posting photos of her OOTDs and sharing clips from her latest endorsements.

Just recently, she posted a photo of her in white knee-high boots. In her caption, she hinted on her desire to join the fashion industry in the future.

“You all know I love fashion. 😍 That is why I am hoping someday I can work in the industry I am most fascinated about. Yesterday, I interviewed an international supermodel who has walked the runways of New York and Milan for the biggest brands. How cool is that?!,” she wrote.

Kendra “superstar” as what her dad, basketball star Doug Kramer, fondly calls her is now slowly living up to this little moniker that her dad gave her as a baby.

Over on the Kramer’s Youtube channel, Kendra took over their vlog as she shows netizens her big girl room.

When she was still small, Kendra used to share a bedroom with her her little sister Scarlett. But just recently, their parents decided to already give their growing girls separate bedrooms.

Looks like the babies of team Kramer are slowly becoming grown-ups right before our eyes!

