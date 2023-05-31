Probe begins on PDL jumping off jail building

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An investigation is now being conducted to shed light as to why a person deprived of liberty (PDL) died after allegedly jumping off a building inside the Cebu City Jail on Tuesday, May 30.

Officers of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) identified the victim as Jemboy Bitos, 25, a resident of Brgy. Labangon, also in Cebu City.

Bitos reportedly jumped off the building around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The reason behind the tragedy, however, is the subject of the investigation.

READ: 4 inmates killed, 1 wounded in foiled jailbreak in Surigao del Sur town

Initial findings from the jail management showed that Bitos went to the roof deck of the Cebu City Jail – Male Dormitory building past 4 p.m. on Tuesday to join in a religious activity.

According to Jail Officer 3 Blanche Aliño, information officer of the Cebu City Jail, the victim tried to jump from the roof deck itself. However, several PDLs who were there stopped him from doing so.

But Bitos reportedly managed to get away, and ran towards the barriers of the building where he climbed, and then proceeded to jump.

The victim was then found lying on the road outside the jail compound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

In the meantime, Aliño said a thorough investigation is now ongoing to determine whether or not Bitos’ actions were intentional.

Based on information the BJMP-Cebu City Jail provided to the media, Bitos had been detained in the facility in Brgy. Kalunasan since 2020 for charges of illegal drugs.

His family had already been notified about the incident, Aliño added. /rcg

READ:

Police hunting down 5 inmates who bolted CPPO detention facility

PDL with links to couple nabbed with P3.4M drugs isolated

Another jailbreak in Cebu City’s Operation Second Chance: 27 kids caught, 3 still at large

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP