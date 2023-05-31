Bongbong Marcos tells birthday girl VP Sara: Don’t mind shameless people
PRESIDENT ADDS: 'RELAX AND ENJOY YOUR SPECIAL DAY'
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday wished Vice President Sara Duterte a happy birthday and advised his 2022 polls running mate to ignore “tambaloslos” (a vivid Visayan expression implying brazenness).
Marcos also encouraged Duterte to unwind and devote some moments to herself on her special day.
“Magpakasaya ka muna diyan. Magpahinga ka muna sandali sa iyong trabaho. Bigyan mo muna ng kaunting oras ang iyong sarili,” he said in Bisaya in a video message.
(Have fun there. Take a break from your work. Give yourself some time first.)
“At please, ‘wag mo na pansinin ang mga tambaloslos diyan. Happy Birthday!” the President added.
The word “tambaloslos” came to people’s attention recently when Duterte wrote a cryptic post on Instagram.
She published a selfie on the photo and video-sharing social networking service on May 21, and captioned it: “Sa imong ambisyon, do not be tambaloslos.”
When translated to English, the caption means: “In your ambition, do not be shameless.”
Sources said tambaloslos, a Visayan term used to insult or attack the character of a person, has no direct Tagalog or English translation, but the nearest would be “thick-skinned” or “shameless.”
On Google, tambaloslos refers to a mythical creature with a large mouth and penis found in Visayan, Bicolano, and Mindanao folklore.
Vice President Duterte’s Instagram post came after she resigned as chairperson of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats or Lakas-CMD, which happened on the heels of former president and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Arroyo’s demotion from being a senior deputy speaker of the House of Representatives to mere deputy speaker.
