Regie Suganob ‘more than ready’ for world title bout in South Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol’s Regie “The Phenom” Suganob and his team aren’t leaving a single stone unturned in their preparation for his first world title bout happening in East London, South Africa on June 16, 2023.

His promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, said that they’ve been training Suganob rigidly for the past months as he is set to face an equally skilled opponent in Sivenathi Nontshinga, who is currently the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Podot said that they’ve already completed Suganob’s sparring sessions earlier this month in Bohol.

“Okay na, preparado na. Last niya [nga] sparring bag-ohay lang. Karon nag cool down na siya. Sa Bohol lang siya nag training. Ang plano kay adto sa Baguio City [unta], pero nahadlok mi kay nisaka ilahang cases sa Covid-19. Basin mao nay makapalya sa atong preparation,” said Podot.

The 25-year-old Suganob, a native of Dauis town in Bohol, earned the world title shot after his masterful performance against erstwhile unbeaten Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym last February in Bohol.

Suganob won via an eighth round stoppage against Vicelles.

He remains unbeaten with 13 wins and four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Nontshinga is also undefeated in 11 fights with nine knockouts.

Nontshinga won the world title by beating Hector Flores of Mexico via split decision last year.

He also became known in the Philippine boxing scene after winning a controversial unanimous decision against Christian Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym in a world title eliminator in 2021 in his hometown despite getting knocked down in the final round.

For Podot, they already have a gameplan for Suganob.

“Murag ang pinaka challenging naagian ni Regie kadto man title bout ni Baloro ug Vicelles, dili mi makaingon sayon si Nontshinga, pero naa mi nakita niya nga pwede namo ma exploit. Mao na among i take advantage,” said Podot.

Podot also revealed that their team and Suganob will fly to South Africa a week before the fight to acclimatize.

