Motorcyclist shot dead by snatcher in Cavite

LUCENA CITY – A motorcyclist was shot and killed on Wednesday night, May 31, after he struggled to protect his sling bag from a snatcher in Tanza town in Cavite province.

The Police Region 4A said in a report on Thursday that Erwin Sidon was traveling around 8:30 p.m. aboard his motorcycle when another motorcycle rider grabbed his sling bag in Barangay Bagtas.

Citing the accounts of witnesses, Sidon furiously resisted and struggled to protect his bag, which prompted the snatcher to pull out a handgun and repeatedly shoot the victim.

The gunman, identified in the report as Jeffrey Gerpacio, fled after the shooting.

Sidon was taken to the nearest hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

The police launched a manhunt to arrest the killer.

