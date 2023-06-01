Cebu City deactivates EOC for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government deactivated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Cebu City Councilor and former Cebu City EOC deputy chief implementer Joel Garganera told reporters that starting Thursday, the city’s COVID-19 case management and other COVID-19-related concerns will be transferred to the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) headed by Dr. Daisy Villa.

“As to its deactivation, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the end of the pandemic and cases are at [a] manageable level. CHD also assumed the responsibility under their community surveillance,” Garganera said.

“It will now be up to the Mayor to reactivate it again if the need arises,” he added.

The Cebu City EOC started its operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The EOC started with more than 1,000 personnel, including job order employees and detailed personnel.

But, as of Wednesday, May 31, EOC has only 88 active personnel.

According to Garganera, some of the detailed workers have been reassigned to their mother units, and over the previous few months, some JO staff members have been gradually removed.

“We tried to absorb a few JOs, pero most, if not all, na remove g’yod sila,” he said,

Garganera then thanked the personnel who served under the EOC.

“We’ve been through a lot for the past three years. Blood sweat, and tears-we gave it our all to protect as many lives and livelihoods as possible. And then it’s time,” he said.

“Sa kasakit ug ka-ayo, inyong kinabuhi ug kasing-kasing gihatag ninyo sa tao ug sa Sugbo. Salamat ninyong tanan,” a visibly emotional Garganera added. /rcg

