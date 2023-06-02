WATCH: Netizens surprised when balut eggs they bought hatch

Charlene Canoy Prado, from Tagum, Davao, posted this video on May 29, with the caption “Gusto lang man unta mi magluto ug balut.” (We just wanted to cook balut.)

Her port drew laughter online.

Some netizens suggested that they just raise the ducklings and cull them when they get older.

Balut is a delicacy in the Philippines. It is a fertilized duck egg, which is incubated for a period of time (usually from 14 to 21 days) and then steamed.

The contents are eaten directly from the shell.

Balut that is incubated for longer periods have a well-developed embryo that the features of the duckling are usually already recognizable.

Well, this one may have been incubated a bit too long.

“Nagabaligya gyud mi ug luto na balut pero katong na piso is dugay siya namo na luto kay na stop amoang pagbaligya,” Prado said.

(We really sell cooked balut but the one that hatched were those that we weren’t able to cook for a while because our selling stopped.)

Prado said they bought those eggs last May 15 and checked them on May 28.

She added that the ducklings are now being raised by her husband.

