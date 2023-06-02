Dawn Zulueta ‘overwhelmed with love, pride’ as son graduates from high school

Dawn Zulueta could not seem to contain her happiness for her eldest child Jacobo for reaching a new milestone—graduating from high school.

The actress documented her son’s graduation ceremony through a video shown on her Instagram page last May 27.

In the video, Zulueta also showed Jacobo wearing a shirt printed with the mascot of Fordham University in New York. It was not immediately confirmed if Jacobo will be pursuing his college education in the said university.

“It’s taken me a while to formulate the words to express what wants to burst out of my heart. I speak for your Papa also when I say how overwhelmed with love and pride we are for you what you’ve worked hard to accomplish,” she said.

“Now that you’re off to new beginnings and greater heights, know that you’ll always have your family, and all your Titos, Titas, Ninongs and Ninangs whom you can count on for emotional and moral support,” she continued.

Zulueta wished for Jacobo to stay “good natured [and] respectful,” with the actress vowing to him that she will always be present whenever he needs her.

“I now have to keep reminding myself that it’s time to let you go so you can begin to spread your wings. But don’t worry because I’ll never outgrow being your doting (worry wart) Mama. I’ll never be too far away, too busy, or too tired if you should need me,” she stated. “I love you from here to eternity.”

“Fly and soar high, my Son. Keep making us proud, and may our Heavenly Lord bless and keep you,” she concluded.

Zulueta and Jacobo then received an outpouring of congratulatory greetings from fellow celebrities and fans via the comments section.

Zulueta shares her children, Jacobo and Ayisha, with her husband, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. Zulueta and Anton tied the knot in 1997. /ra

