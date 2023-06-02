Unbeaten Boholano boxer Nicolas invades Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Daniel “Vaquero” Nicolas of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will try to make a good impression on Japan’s boxing community when he takes on local boy Kenji Fujita in an eight-round, non-title bout at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

This will be Nicolas’ first fight abroad and Fujita will be his first foreign opponent.

During the weigh-in on Friday, June 2, Nicolas tipped the scales at 125 pounds, while Fujita came in at 125.5 lbs.

The 23-year-old Nicolas is unbeaten in seven fights with four knockouts.

He became a household name when he wrested the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth featherweight title versus Jestine Tesoro via a split decision last December in Calape, Bohol.

Nicolas is one of three PMI boxers with scheduled fights abroad.

Last May 25, Virgel “Valiente” Vitor bagged the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver super featherweight title by knocking out Thai Campee Phayom in Bangkok, Thailand last May 25.

Also, world title challenger, Regie Suganob will fly to East London, South Africa to fight the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Fujita of Okayama, Japan is also undefeated in three fights with two knockouts.

Fujita has already beaten two Filipinos, including Tesoro last July via unanimous decision in his second pro bout. After that, he defeated Ronnie Campos via fourth-round knockout in October and is bent on adding Nicolas to the list.

Nicolas and Fujita’s eight-round duel is one of seven bouts scheduled tomorrow by the Yokohama Hikari Promotions.

The main event pits Katsuya Yasuda versus Apichet Petchmanee of Thailand for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight strap for 12 rounds. /rcg

