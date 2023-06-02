P150M worth of illegal drugs seized in 5 months — LCPO chief

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has confiscated P150 million worth of illegal drugs since January this year up to the present.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, LCPO director.

Lim said that part of their anti-drug campaign focuses on supply reduction through the conduct of monitoring, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and apprehensions.

Meanwhile, in the demand reduction, Lim revealed that several activities were already conducted to instill in the public the ill-effect of illegal drugs on their lives.

“Ang atong demand reduction, kanang mga pulong-pulong, duna tay thousands of thousands activities conducted within Lapu-Lapu City. Unya sa atong rehabilitation, thousands of thousands were rehabilitated,” Lim said.

Just last week, LCPO also confiscated close to a million worth of illegal drugs.

They also apprehended seven individuals, with 3 considered high-value targets, in five police operations.

Lim added that in 2022, LCPO was able to confiscate P350 million worth of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, June 1, LCPO distributed livelihood assistance to 59 anti-illegal drug advocates (AIDAs), during the launching of the Community of Peace, Alay Trabaho Iwas Droga (COPatid) Program.

The program aims to prevent drug surrenderers from involving themselves again in using and selling illegal drugs by giving them a livelihood.

