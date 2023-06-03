Another boy dies after touching live wire in Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY — A 6-year-old boy died from electrocution while on his way to school in Leyte town, Leyte on Thursday, June 1.

Reports from the local police showed that Edson Bismonte accidentally touched a live wire that was blocking his way at about 7 a.m. in Sitio Camansilis, Barangay Palid I, Leyte.

The boy was with his sister, Eliza, 10, when the incident happened.

Eliza tried to help her younger brother by pulling his backpack but was thrown away due to the electric shock.

She asked for assistance from the nearby residents who helped rush the victim to the rural health unit but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The management of the Leyeco V Electric Cooperative (Leyeco V), who owns the live wire that electrocuted the victim, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

